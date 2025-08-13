18:17
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced

Photo Internet. Akzhol Makhmudov

The World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships will be held from September 13 to September 21 in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Ten sets of medals will be contested, with Kyrgyz athletes among the participants. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Ten wrestlers will represent Kyrgyzstan. The team has undergone some lineup changes: reigning world champion in the 77 kg category Akzhol Makhmudov will not be competing, and will be replaced by Bekzat Orunkul uulu.

World champion in the 60 kg category Zholaman Sharshenbekov will compete in Zagreb in a new weight class — up to 63 kg. Amantur Ismailov (72 kg) will also return to the national team.

Kyrgyzstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team lineup:

  • 55 kg — Ulan Muratbek uulu;
  • 60 kg — Akyl Sulaimanov;
  • 63 kg — Zholaman Sharshenbekov;
  • 67 kg — Razzak Beishekeev;
  • 72 kg — Amantur Ismailov;
  • 77 kg — Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu;
  • 82 kg — Bekzat Orunkul uulu;
  • 87 kg — Asan Zhanyshov;
  • 97 kg — Uzur Dzhuzupbekov;
  • 130 kg — Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu.
