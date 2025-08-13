13:35
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

Young documentary filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan trained by international mentors

A six-day intensive workshop for emerging documentary filmmakers took place in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Adilet Karzhoev, head of Bishkek Documentary Lab, reported.

This year, nine young directors and producers were selected through a competitive process to participate in the program. Under the guidance of international mentors, they worked on their own documentary projects, preparing them for the global market.

Among the mentors were Estonian director and producer Marianna Kaat, Kazakhstani documentary filmmaker Katerina Suvorova, and director Askold Kurov. They shared insights into creating and promoting films at the international level.

«We are witnessing the rise of a new generation of documentary filmmakers in Kyrgyzstan — professionals ready to speak to the world in a shared cinematic language. This intensive is not just about shooting and editing; it’s about confidence, connections, and the opportunity to be seen globally,» Adilet Karzhoev said.

The program aims to build professional skills and support the development of internationally competitive projects. Following the workshop, participants will continue with a six-month mentorship program, including online consultations and guidance up to the creation of an investment-ready package with a teaser.

The project is implemented with financial support from Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio in partnership with the American University of Central Asia.
link: https://24.kg/english/339439/
views: 145
Print
Related
Counterfeit beverage production facility discovered in Kara-Suu district
Central Asian Cinema for America — Through Aiperi Usmanova’s Perspective
Carpet production workshop to be launched in Ak-Sai border village
Illegal workshop where foreigners kept in slavery detected in Novopavlovka
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit alcohol found in Bishkek
Mini-workshops for production of apricot oil to be opened in Batken, Issyk-Kul
American movie director holds workshop for emerging filmmakers in Kyrgyzstan
Italian director shoots film about nomadic culture in Kyrgyzstan
Film director and screenwriter Gennadiy Bazarov dies aged 80
Sewing and baking workshops opened in Batken region
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
13:26
Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan Russian climber dies after conquering Pobeda Peak in K...
13:17
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024
13:10
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
12:46
State Tax Service launches pilot project to introduce fiscal software
12:38
Traffic violators in Kyrgyzstan to have two months to retake road rules exam