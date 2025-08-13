Young documentary filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan trained by international mentors

A six-day intensive workshop for emerging documentary filmmakers took place in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Adilet Karzhoev, head of Bishkek Documentary Lab, reported.

This year, nine young directors and producers were selected through a competitive process to participate in the program. Under the guidance of international mentors, they worked on their own documentary projects, preparing them for the global market.

Among the mentors were Estonian director and producer Marianna Kaat, Kazakhstani documentary filmmaker Katerina Suvorova, and director Askold Kurov. They shared insights into creating and promoting films at the international level.

«We are witnessing the rise of a new generation of documentary filmmakers in Kyrgyzstan — professionals ready to speak to the world in a shared cinematic language. This intensive is not just about shooting and editing; it’s about confidence, connections, and the opportunity to be seen globally,» Adilet Karzhoev said.

The program aims to build professional skills and support the development of internationally competitive projects. Following the workshop, participants will continue with a six-month mentorship program, including online consultations and guidance up to the creation of an investment-ready package with a teaser.

The project is implemented with financial support from Kyrgyzfilm National Film Studio in partnership with the American University of Central Asia.