The U17 World Wrestling Championships are taking place in Greece. The UWW website says.

Kyrgyzstani Asema Asangarieva won a bronze medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament in the weight category up to 40 kilograms.

In the fight for third place, she defeated Vali Khorsan from Romania.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani defeated athletes from Ukraine and Estonia, but lost to a Japanese.

This is the only medal of the Kyrgyz women’s wrestling team at the championships in Greece, which will end on August 3.