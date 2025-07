A strong hailstorm hit Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, local residents reported. According to them, the precipitation did not last long, but the hailstones were the size of a quail egg.

There is no information about damage or casualties yet. The data is being clarified.

Forecasters had previously warned of short-term showers and hail in certain areas of the south of the country.