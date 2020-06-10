16:14, 10 June 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
Large hail hits Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan
A large hail hit Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.
Short-term rain turning into hail hit the district yesterday at 18.20, which damaged agricultural land. The diameter of one hailstone reached 15 millimeters. The civil commission calculates damage done by the hail.