The U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships ended in Greece. The UWW website says.

The team of Kyrgyzstan took fourth place in the overall team standings.

Recall, Alkham Abdirasulov won gold, Nurkerim Kumarbekov and Amangeldi Ysakbaev won silver, and Nurislam Oskonbaev won bronze medals.

The top three are athletes from Iran, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Girls will compete for medals today.