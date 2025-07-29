World U17 Wrestling Championship: Kyrgyzstani Alkham Abdirasulov reaches final

The World U17 Wrestling Championships has started in Greece. The UWW website says.

In the weight category up to 55 kilograms, Alkham Abdirasulov reached the final, having defeated representatives of India, China, Hungary and Iran. He will compete for the championship gold with Nurali Askar from Kazakhstan.

The final bout is scheduled for later today, July 29, after 10 p.m. Bishkek time.

Another Kyrgyzstani Zhanarbek Seyitov (up to 48 kilograms) defeated an athlete from China, but lost to an Uzbek opponent, who reached the final. The Kyrgyz athlete will fight for bronze in the consolation tournament.

Nurislam Oskonbaev (up to 80 kilograms) lost to Uzbek Abdulaziz Kholmirzaev in the semifinals and will compete for third place today. He previously defeated opponents from Hungary, the USA and Italy.

Umar Ormanov (up to 110 kilograms) was stronger than the athlete from Germany, but lost to an Iranian athlete in the quarterfinals, who reached the final. The Kyrgyzstani will compete for bronze in the consolation tournament.

The World U17 Wrestling Championships will end on August 3.