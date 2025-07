A passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany, leaving at least three people dead and 34 injured. The local newspaper Schwäbische reported.

Three passengers are in critical condition, emergency services said. A preliminary cause of the accident is believed to be a landslide that hit the tracks following severe storms with heavy rainfall in the region. Train traffic on the railway line between Riedlingen and Munderkingen has been suspended.

According to Bild, the accident involved a train running on the route 55 toward Ulm. As per the timetable, it departed from Sigmaringen at 5.33 p.m., with scheduled stops in Mengen and Herbertingen.

The front part of the train derailed to the left. The carriages then flew about 5 meters up the slope and crashed into trees.