15:26
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Agriculture Ministry plans to build compound feed plant in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting took place at the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and a delegation from Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed prospects for the joint implementation of a project on construction of a compound feed production plant.

The importance of developing infrastructure to supply fish farms with high-quality feed was emphasized, as it would help increase fish production volumes and strengthen the country’s food security.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, additional consultations and preparation of proposals regarding possible cooperation formats are planned in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/337511/
views: 130
Print
Related
VAT on import of poultry feeds proposed to be abolished in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
15:15
Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 16 percent by 2030 Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 16 pe...
14:37
Champion cherry farmer lives in Jeti-Oguz district
14:26
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
14:21
Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash
14:15
Agriculture Ministry plans to build compound feed plant in Kyrgyzstan