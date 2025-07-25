Agriculture Ministry plans to build compound feed plant in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting took place at the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and a delegation from Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed prospects for the joint implementation of a project on construction of a compound feed production plant.

The importance of developing infrastructure to supply fish farms with high-quality feed was emphasized, as it would help increase fish production volumes and strengthen the country’s food security.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, additional consultations and preparation of proposals regarding possible cooperation formats are planned in the near future.