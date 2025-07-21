Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov made a statement for the media following talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, who is in Kyrgyzstan on his first state visit. It was called «an important event in the history of relations,» demonstrating the desire to strengthen friendly ties between the two countries, the press service of the head of state reported.

During the talks, the Presidents discussed a wide range of political, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian issues.

Results and agreements reached

One of the main outcomes of the meeting was the signing of a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. According to Sadyr Japarov, this takes cooperation based on strong friendship to a qualitatively new level.

Among the important agreements, he noted:

Strengthening political dialogue. The importance of regular contacts at the high and highest levels, as well as the expansion of interparliamentary and interdepartmental cooperation, was emphasized.

Economic cooperation. Mutual understanding was reached on intensifying economic contacts, increasing trade turnover, and creating favorable conditions for business and investment. A Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum will be held during the visit to achieve concrete results.

Transport and logistics. Issues related to expanding regional transport connectivity and prospects for logistics cooperation, including the use of transport corridors, were discussed. The importance of creating new competitive international routes was noted.

Mining industry. Mutual interest was expressed in developing cooperation in the mining industry, including the exchange of experience.

Cultural and humanitarian sphere. Expansion of cooperation in the fields of education, science, and tourism. Intensification of academic and scientific exchanges, implementation of joint educational programs, and strengthening of ties between universities, cultural, and research institutions. Agreement was reached on supporting projects to preserve historical and cultural heritage and promote common spiritual values.

Interaction on the international arena

The Presidents exchanged views on international and regional issues, noting the similarity of positions on many items on the global and regional agenda.

Kyrgyzstan confirmed its readiness to support Mongolia’s economic integration with the Eurasian Economic Union. The trade agreement signed in June 2025 between Mongolia and the EAEU is seen as an important tool that opens up new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Following the negotiations, a number of bilateral documents were signed aimed at strengthening the legal basis for cooperation and implementing projects in all areas of mutual interest.