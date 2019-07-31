NGOs’ projects in framework of social state order selected in Bishkek

A presentation for non-governmental organizations was held in Bishkek on implementation of the law on Social State Order. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, 88 NGOs have submitted applications for participation in the contest of socially useful projects. As a result, 56 projects for about 38 million soms were approved.

The ministry stressed that social projects are aimed at improvement of services for children with disabilities, as well as children and families in difficult life situations; improvement of the quality of social and psychological support of foster children, provision of social services to senior citizens, training of disabled people; their social integration and rehabilitation, assistance to women, who have been released from prison, development of social services for women suffered from violence and discrimination, and etc.