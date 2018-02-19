18:00
0
USD 68.17
EUR 85.45
RUB 1.21
Working day on February 22 reduced by an hour

Defender of the Fatherland Day, marked in Kyrgyzstan on February 23, is a non-working holiday. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

According to it, in accordance with Article 96 of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the duration of a working day preceding a holiday, that is, February 22, is reduced by an hour.

Earlier, the parliament deputies proposed to abolish the holiday on February 23, which «turned into men’s holiday.» The initiators of the amendments suggested to replace it by the Day of the Armed Forces marked on May 29.
