Kyrgyzstan is one of the candidates to host the 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships. The official website of United World Wrestling (UWW) says.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 12 to October 18.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, the cities of Poreč (Croatia) and Las Vegas (USA) are also bidding to host the event.

Kyrgyzstan has previously hosted only Asian Championships.