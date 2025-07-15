System of classification of hotels and inns approved in Kyrgyzstan

The system of classification of hotels and inns has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Department of Tourism Erdenet Kasymov reported on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, tourism has been designated as a separate direction in the national development program of the country until 2030. Regulatory legal acts have already been adopted to improve the quality of tourist services. For example, hotels, guesthouses and resorts will be assigned star categories. This procedure is not yet mandatory. But it is well known that people are most often guided by the number of stars when choosing a place of planned vacation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy proposed to classify types of accommodation: hotel, guest house, yurt (yurt camps), resort.

When classifying hotels, attention is paid to 257 parameters, including the appearance of the building, the presence of the Internet, service.

The hotel classification system is a system for assessing the quality and level of services. It helps to understand what amenities and services can be expected from a hotel based on the number of stars assigned to it.