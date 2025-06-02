Three five-star hotels under construction opposite Tamchi airport

Construction of three five-star hotels is in full swing in Tamchi village, Issyk-Kul region, opposite the Issyk-Kul International Airport. The project is being implemented by three construction companies: Avangard Style LLC, Elizaveta LLC, and KyrgyzInvestStroy LLC. The total area of the leased land is 34.21 hectares, and the lease term is 49 years.

The key object of the project will be Khan-Teniri hotel, the construction of which began in September 2024 with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to open sources data, the hotel will be located 700 meters from the airport and will occupy an area of 48,600 square meters. The eight-story building will include a presidential suite, 20 suites, 109 standard rooms, 14 villas with panoramic views of Issyk-Kul Lake, a 3,500 square meter natural swimming pool, a ballroom for 1,000 people, a spa center, meeting and conference rooms, sports grounds, and a restaurant for 500 people.

Additionally, there will be beach areas 258 meters wide, covered parking for 150 vehicles, two piers for boats and club events, a semi-Olympic swimming pool with a view of the lake, and areas for beach volleyball. The landscaped territory will cover an area of about 50,000 square meters.

According to the government, construction of all facilities should be completed by January 1, 2028. The total investment in the project is 1 billion soms.

24.kg news agency conducted a drone shoot, capturing the current stage of the construction project. The footage shows that work is actively underway, with building frames erected and landscaping being carried out on the surrounding area.