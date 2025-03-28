Hotels and resorts in Kyrgyzstan to be assigned stars

Hotels and resorts in Kyrgyzstan will be assigned stars. The decree on the state system of classification of accommodation facilities was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The press service of the Tourism Development Support Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic OJSC reported.

According to its data, three categories are planned: hotels and resorts will be assigned stars — from one to five.

«Guest houses — edelweisses, which can be a maximum of four. Yurt camps will be able to get tunduks, the highest category will be four tunduks. The new system of quality standards will increase guests’ trust in accommodation. They will immediately understand what level of service they can expect. As for resorts, glamping, guest houses and hotels, the introduction of such a rating system will be an incentive to improve the quality of service for tourists,» the statement says.

Classification will be transparent and open for guests and business. At the first stage it is planned to make it voluntary, the system of motivation is being worked out. The assessment will take place on a digital platform.

The classification system is based on international experience and best international practices adapted to the conditions of the Kyrgyz Republic. It was developed with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

The first star holders among hotels and resorts will be determined this year.