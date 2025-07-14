18:50
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Asian Wrestling Championship (U20): Team of Kyrgyzstan wins five medals

The Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship among athletes under 20 years old has ended in Bishkek. The United World Wrestling website reports.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won five medals and took fifth place in the overall team standings.

Askat Toktomatov became the Asian champion in the weight category up to 61 kilograms.

Omurbek Asan uulu (65 kg), Zalkarbek Tabaldiev (70 kg), Elnur Akybaev (86 kg) and Yakov Chaplin (92 kg) won bronze medals.

Recall, the team of Kyrgyzstan in Greco-Roman wrestling took second place in the overall team standings at the Asian Championship.
link: https://24.kg/english/336187/
views: 140
Print
Related
Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold at Yaşar Doğu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan tournament
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship (U17): Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win silver, 2 bronze
Arnur Nursaidov, Dovudbek Bakkhadirov - Asian champions in freestyle wrestling
Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstanis win 3 bronze medals
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Asanov wins silver at Asian U17 Wrestling Championship
Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships (U17): Kyrgyzstan in top 3
Kyrgyzstani Kubanych Anarbekov wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
Kyrgyzstani Nurbek Zhumabaev wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U17)
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze medals at Asian Wrestling Championships (U17)
Popular
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament Bishkek to host Bishkek Open International Tennis Tournament
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15 Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on July 15
14 July, Monday
18:24
Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Tianjin Jeenbek Kulubaev to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Counci...
18:16
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of new Telegram scam
17:58
Surgeries for children with hearing problems to continue in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed acting head coach of national football team
17:36
Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan