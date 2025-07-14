Asian Wrestling Championship (U20): Team of Kyrgyzstan wins five medals

The Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship among athletes under 20 years old has ended in Bishkek. The United World Wrestling website reports.

The team of Kyrgyzstan won five medals and took fifth place in the overall team standings.

Askat Toktomatov became the Asian champion in the weight category up to 61 kilograms.

Omurbek Asan uulu (65 kg), Zalkarbek Tabaldiev (70 kg), Elnur Akybaev (86 kg) and Yakov Chaplin (92 kg) won bronze medals.

Recall, the team of Kyrgyzstan in Greco-Roman wrestling took second place in the overall team standings at the Asian Championship.