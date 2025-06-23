Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 10 medals at Asian Championship in Amman

The national wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan won 10 medals at the Asian Championship, which was held in Amman. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Ernazar Akmataliev and Aiperi Medet kyzy won gold medals in their weight categories.

Orozobek Toktomambetov (up to 74 kilograms) and Arsalan Budazhapov (up to 79 kilograms) won silver medals.

Six athletes won bronze medals: Bekbolot Mirzanazar uulu (up to 57 kilograms), Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu (up to 65 kilograms), Bekzat Rakhimov (up to 92 kilograms), Muhammad Abdullaev (up to 86 kilograms), Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy (women’s wrestling, up to 62 kilograms) and Gulnura Tashtanbekova (women’s wrestling, up to 97 kilograms).