13:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 10 medals at Asian Championship in Amman

The national wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan won 10 medals at the Asian Championship, which was held in Amman. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Ernazar Akmataliev and Aiperi Medet kyzy won gold medals in their weight categories.

Orozobek Toktomambetov (up to 74 kilograms) and Arsalan Budazhapov (up to 79 kilograms) won silver medals.

Six athletes won bronze medals: Bekbolot Mirzanazar uulu (up to 57 kilograms), Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu (up to 65 kilograms), Bekzat Rakhimov (up to 92 kilograms), Muhammad Abdullaev (up to 86 kilograms), Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy (women’s wrestling, up to 62 kilograms) and Gulnura Tashtanbekova (women’s wrestling, up to 97 kilograms).
link: https://24.kg/english/333744/
views: 114
Print
Related
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Women's team of Kyrgyzstan in top 5
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win three more medals
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva becomes Asian wrestling champion (U23)
Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships (U23): Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win silver medals at Asian Championship in Vietnam
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Asan Zhanyshov becomes champion of Asia (U23)
Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship (U23)
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win seven medals
Kyrgyzstani Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu becomes Asian wrestling champion
Tashiev presents wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov with Chevrolet Cobalt
Popular
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Violation of visa regime in USA: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company 963 doctors in Kyrgyzstan receive apartments from State Mortgage Company
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
23 June, Monday
12:49
Locust control: Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring together with countries in region Locust control: Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring together...
12:41
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins 10 medals at Asian Championship in Amman
12:36
Foreign Minister calls for peaceful resolution of conflict in the Middle East
12:23
Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen border with Tajikistan
12:15
Bishkek triples in size: Authorities draft new master plan