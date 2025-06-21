15:05
Asian Wrestling Championship (U23): Kyrgyzstanis win three more medals

The Asian Youth Freestyle Wrestling Championship continues in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website says.

In the weight category up to 70 kilograms, Adis Rakhat uulu defeated athletes from Vietnam and Tajikistan. In the final, he lost to a wrestler from Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyzstani won silver medal.

Mukhammadrasul Saliev (up to 57 kilograms) competed for third place with an opponent from India. Kyrgyz athlete was stronger and won bronze medal.

In the weight category up to 65 kilograms, Dilnaz Sazanova defeated athletes from Vietnam, Mongolia and Kazakhstan and lost to a representative of India. In the final protocol, the Kyrgyzstani took third place.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva won a gold medal.
