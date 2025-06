Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Wrestling Championships held in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website reports.

In the weight category up to 72 kilograms, she defeated rivals from China and Vietnam.

In the final, she was stronger than Jyoti Berwal (India) — 6:1.

Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy and Kaiyrgul Sharshebaeva won silver medals the day before.