Kyrgyzstan approves phytosanitary safety program

Government approved a framework program to ensure phytosanitary safety of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2019-2023. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The document determines four priorities in ensuring phytosanitary safety. In particular, control over imported plants will be tightened. This is done to protect the country’s plant resources from pests.

A reliable export certification system will be created for international trade in plant products.

According to the Government, new pests are constantly being identified, while the already known ones are spreading and causing damage.
