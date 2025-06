Kyrgyzstani Nurmanbet Raimaly uulu won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship, which started in Vietnam. The United World Wrestling website says.

Four athletes competed with each other in one round in the weight category up to 72 kilograms.

The Kyrgyzstani defeated Yussuf Matsiev from Kazakhstan (5:1), Nitesh from India (6:1), Zhavokhir Shodiyarov from Uzbekistan (7:1).

The Asian Wrestling Championship will continue on June 19.