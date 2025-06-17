Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Central Asia — China summit, which is taking place today, June 17, in the capital of Kazakhstan.

As the press service of the head of state reported, during the meeting the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — China relations, and also confirmed their intention to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping noted that Beijing highly appreciates Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and sustainable development. He expressed support for the country’s aspirations to improve the well-being of the people and build up economic potential.

Sadyr Japarov, in turn, emphasized that China is a key strategic and investment partner for the Kyrgyz Republic. He recalled that the state visit to China in February 2025 was an important stage in the development of bilateral cooperation.

«We highly value the achieved level of strategic partnership based on mutual respect and equality. The implementation of such projects as China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is already yielding results,» the head of state noted.

Following the talks, a number of bilateral documents were signed:

An exchange letter on the supply of specialized equipment for the divisions of the Water Resources Service of the Kyrgyz Republic;

A Memorandum on the establishment of a cooperation center in the field of artificial intelligence;

An agreement on cooperation in the processing industry;

An agreement on cooperation in the field of border healthcare and quarantine;

Memorandums of cooperation between the media of the Kyrgyz Republic and China — in particular, Kabar and Xinhua agencies, as well as Slovo Kyrgyzstana publishing house and media structures of the PRC.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutual trust and developing a sustainable partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.