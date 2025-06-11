President addresses people on adoption of National Development Program

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the approval of the National Development Program until 2030 and addressed people on this occasion. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the president, the program will become a «guide to the formation of a strong and prosperous Kyrgyz Republic.»

«The new course until 2030 is based on a deep analysis of the competitive advantages of our country, global trends and national priorities. The program outlines the goals, priorities and guidelines for the sustainable development of the republic in the coming years,» he emphasized.

According to the document, the program covers key areas of development: from economy and social policy to spiritual values ​​and environmental sustainability. Particular attention is paid to improving the quality of life, developing education, healthcare, as well as modernizing infrastructure.

«All tasks are aimed at one goal — to provide citizens with a decent, safe and promising life,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Four strategic vectors

The program is built around four priority areas:

Industrialization — creation of a modern industrial base with a focus on exports and added value. Kyrgyzstan as a regional hub — transformation of the country into a transit logistics hub between China, the EAEU states and South Asia. Agriculture and tourism — development of organic production and sustainable ecotourism. Green energy — use of hydro resources and renewable energy sources for domestic stability and exports.

The head of state also outlined the target indicators for 2030:

GDP growth to $30 billion;

GDP per capita — $4,500;

Annual economic growth — at least 8 percent;

Entering the top 30 countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals;

Improving the position in the human development index by at least 10 points.

Sadyr Japarov called on all authorities, businesses and society to consolidate efforts.

«The success of the program depends on our unity, discipline and rejection of outdated approaches. We have no right to superficial decisions. We need specific and tangible results,» he said.

In conclusion, the president emphasized that changes should be visible to every Kyrgyzstani in real life — in the form of reliable roads, modern schools, affordable medicine, jobs and digital government services.

«We have made a choice in favor of bold and progressive development. This is our opportunity to change the republic for the better, and it depends on each of us,» he summarized.

The National Development Program until 2030 was prepared taking into account the country’s internal potential and foreign economic challenges. The implementation of the document will begin in the near future.