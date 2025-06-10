National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030 approved

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030». It was approved in order to «continue the course of large-scale reforms and ensure sustainable development of the country in the context of new global and regional challenges.» The press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

According to it, «the program is a strategic document aimed at improving the well-being of citizens, achieving inclusive economic growth and ensuring social justice.» It is based on an analysis of the achieved results and current challenges, as well as on the priorities of the long-term development of the Kyrgyz Republic, the ministry noted.

Key targets of the program: GDP per capita — up to $ 4,500. GDP volume — at least $ 30 billion. Ensuring an average annual rate of real GDP growth at the level of 8 percent. The country’s entry into the top 30 countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Improving the Kyrgyz Republic’s Human Development Index ranking by 10 positions. Unemployment — no more than 5 percent. The volume of investment in fixed capital to GDP in 2030 — no less than 20 percent. The size of the public external debt — at a level of up to 60 percent of GDP.

The program focuses on four strategic development vectors:

— Industrialization — development of a modern industrial base, increasing the share of processing, introducing technologies and a cluster approach.

— Kyrgyzstan as a regional hub — turning the country into a logistics, trade and transit center between China, the EAEU countries and South Asia.

— Agriculture and tourism — sustainable development of the agricultural sector with an emphasis on food security and export, as well as the creation of a competitive tourism industry.

— Green energy — increasing the share of renewable energy sources, developing hydropower and new energy solutions in order to achieve energy independence.

Additionally, the program provides for:

Reform of public administration and strategic planning;

Digitalization of the economy and services;

Development of human capital;

Support for small and medium-sized businesses;

Ensuring macroeconomic stability;

Measures for adaptation to climate change and increasing the sustainability of ecosystems.

The program will be implemented with the participation of government agencies, the private sector and civil society. For coordination and control, a systematic approach to program management is envisaged, including monitoring, evaluation and adjustment of strategic priorities, the Ministry of Economy noted.