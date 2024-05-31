National Football Development Program developed in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan developed a National Program for the Development of Football in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024-2034. The ministry submitted the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on its approval for public discussion.

As the background statement says, the draft program was designed to attract children, adolescents and young people to mass physical education and sports.

It provides for state support for the development of amateur and professional football, the introduction of a unified system of competitions with the participation of teams of all age groups, further development of football on a club basis, creation of optimal conditions for the mass involvement of various segments of the population, especially children and adolescents, as well as the development of women’s football. The program will improve the material and technical base, search for and raising of a new generation of talented football players, and increase the authority of domestic football in the international arena.

The source of funds for the Football Development Fund is voluntary donations from individuals and legal entities, financial assistance from state authorities and local government bodies, international football organizations — the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the International Football Federation (FIFA), as well as national football organizations (associations) of foreign countries , international sponsors, donors and other sources not prohibited by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.