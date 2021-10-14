President Japarov approves national development program until 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2026. Presidential press service reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to develop and adopt an action plan for implementation of the national development program. In addition, officials must update the investment projects specified in it.

The Parliament, the judiciary and local self-government bodies are recommended to coordinate their strategic documents (concepts, strategies, programs) and action plans with the country’s development program.