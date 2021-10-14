19:46
USD 84.80
EUR 98.00
RUB 1.18
English

President Japarov approves national development program until 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2026. Presidential press service reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to develop and adopt an action plan for implementation of the national development program. In addition, officials must update the investment projects specified in it.

The Parliament, the judiciary and local self-government bodies are recommended to coordinate their strategic documents (concepts, strategies, programs) and action plans with the country’s development program.
link: https://24.kg/english/210436/
views: 146
Print
Related
Bishkek to turn into modern business center
Popular
Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA Olivia Stevens helps Kyrgyzstanis to get education in the USA
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
14 October, Thursday
18:27
President Japarov approves national development program until 2026 President Japarov approves national development progra...
18:22
Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector
18:08
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
15:43
Mayor of Nookat and City Council deputy detained
15:21
Vast majority of cadets of driving schools fail exams in Kyrgyzstan