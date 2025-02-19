Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program

A strategic discussion on the development of a new national development program until 2030 has started at the state residence. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event is attended by representatives of the presidential administration, heads and specialists of key ministries and departments, experts from various industries, as well as representatives of one of the world’s leading consulting companies — Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

As reported, the main goal of the discussion is to work out priority areas of development aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth, improving the standard of living of the population and comprehensive modernization of public policy. As part of the discussions, specific tasks and mechanisms for implementing the program, as well as ways to achieve them, will be determined.

It is expected that the results of the discussion will become an important step in creating a comprehensive strategy for the long-term development of the country.

Recall, BCG participated in the discussion of strategic projects with the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and the prospects for cooperation with Kumtor Gold Company.