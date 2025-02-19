Boston Consulting Group participates in discussion of KR's development program

A strategic discussion on the development of a new national development program until 2030 has started at the state residence. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The event is attended by representatives of the presidential administration, heads and specialists of key ministries and departments, experts from various industries, as well as representatives of one of the world’s leading consulting companies — Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
As reported, the main goal of the discussion is to work out priority areas of development aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth, improving the standard of living of the population and comprehensive modernization of public policy. As part of the discussions, specific tasks and mechanisms for implementing the program, as well as ways to achieve them, will be determined.
Recall, BCG participated in the discussion of strategic projects with the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and the prospects for cooperation with Kumtor Gold Company.
Note of 24.kg news agency
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is one of the world’s leading consulting companies specializing in strategic management and business analytics. Founded in 1963 by Bruce Henderson, it has since become one of the «big three» of strategic consulting (along with McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company).
The company’s main objective is to provide advice on business management and development:
- Development of new strategies;
- Improvement of work efficiency;
- Purchase and sale of other companies;
- Adoption of new technologies and concepts.