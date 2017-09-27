10:36
Bishkek to turn into modern business center

Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov presents today the program of social and economic development of the city for 2017-2020 «City of favorable conditions».

According to him, the program is aimed at making Bishkek a modern business center «with a developed infrastructure, unique social and cultural characteristics related to the kindness of citizens, coziness of streets and squares, diversity of city life for all generations.»

The mayor noted that large-scale works on gardening and landscaping, improvement of the system of management of solid domestic wastes, modernization and construction of social facilities are already underway today. «But we all understand that much more needs to be done for our beloved city,» Albek Ibraimov said.
