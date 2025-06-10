12:26
500 children from vulnerable groups sent to Altyn-Balalyk for summer vacation

Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, personally oversaw the departure of the first group of children from vulnerable categories as part of the summer health improvement campaign.

The children’s vacation began today, June 10 and will continue until July 22. The first group includes 500 children from Bishkek, as well as Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions. In total, the program will include six shifts, covering 1,200 children — 1,000 teenagers and 200 children with disabilities. The latter group is scheduled for rehabilitation at Altyn-Balalyk center in September.

«A total of 15 million soms has been allocated from the state budget to organize the summer recreation program. Additionally, 600 children with disabilities received support from the Presidential Reserve Fund from September 2024 to February 2025,» the minister stated.

Each group will include children with disabilities. The program is aimed at supporting the health and well-being of children from socially vulnerable backgrounds during the summer period.

«Every year, the ministry organizes recreation and wellness programs for children from low-income families, children with disabilities, orphans, children in guardianship, and those in difficult life circumstances or in need of special care,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/332126/
views: 98
