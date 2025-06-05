Digital nomadism: Kyrgyz tribal world launched in Minecraft

The Kyrgyz Federation of Esports has launched Kyrgyzstan’s first national Minecraft server, designed in a unique cultural style that highlights Kyrgyz identity, the tribal system, and elements of traditional nomadic life. The Federation’s President, Ylaytegin Abdullah Talaybek uulu, told.

In the game mode «Kyrgyz Anarchy», players can join one of five tribes, build settlements, form alliances, defend territories, and take part in battles. This offers a unique opportunity for Minecraft fans to immerse themselves in the nomadic history of the Kyrgyz people.

To connect:

IP address: kyrgyzfc.com;

Java version: 1.20.6;

Bedrock support: full, including mobile devices;

Port: 25565 (for Bedrock players).

The tribal system, inspired by Kyrgyz history, is a unique gameplay feature. The developers plan to expand it to up to 40 tribes in future updates. Although still in beta testing, the server has already attracted over 1,000 registered players in the first few days.

The project is being developed entirely without external funding, powered by the enthusiasm of the team. The Esports Federation is open to partnerships with organizations interested in supporting socially significant digital initiatives.

In the coming weeks, it is planned to launch new projects «Kyrgyz Code», a quest in which participants will find themselves in a digital world based on real events and heroes of Kyrgyzstan and «Orkundoo Code», a public initiative combining digital and real actions: from clean-up days to greening and improvement. Through game mechanics and volunteering, the project will help young people feel part of positive changes in the country.

Each of the projects will be accompanied by interactive campaigns, gamification, involvement in offline activities and systemic social motivation.

For communication and cooperation issues: Telegram @PENTAGONY and the Federation’s Instagram account.

Earlier, a third-year journalism student at KRSU, Atay Azamatov, contacted the developers of the Minecraft game and translated it into Kyrgyz. Now anyone can play and develop in the game entirely in their native language.