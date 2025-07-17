Employees of Eti Bakyr Tereksai familiarize themselves with work of Kumtor mine

In order to exchange experience and strengthen professional cooperation, specialists of the Kyrgyz-Turkish mining company Eti Bakyr Tereksai visited Kumtor mine.

During the familiarization visit, specialists of Kumtor Gold Company conducted a tour of the main facilities of the enterprise, such as: open pit, gold extraction plant, heavy equipment repair shop, tailings dump, residential camp, mine administration.

Special attention was paid to the organization of production processes, compliance with industrial safety standards and environmental responsibility.

The specialists of Eti Bakyr Tereksai noted the high level of work organization and safety culture, and also had an opportunity to discuss professional issues directly with their colleagues in their specialties — from engineers to mining machinery mechanics.

The practice of mutual visits to enterprises and open exchange of experience is of great importance for the progressive development of the entire mining industry of the country and improvement of professional knowledge and skills of mining specialists.

The only shareholder of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC is Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

At the same time, Kyrgyzaltyn also participates in the capital of Eti Bakyr Tereksai LLC.