UK remains important strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in Europe

The UK remains an important strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in Europe. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated at a meeting with UK Trade Commissioner Kenan Poleo.

The parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, strengthening trade and economic ties, implementation of infrastructure projects and labor migration issues.

Edil Baisalov noted the success of the first placement of sovereign Eurobonds of the Kyrgyz Republic on the London Stock Exchange in the amount of $700 million, which was an important step in developing the country’s investment image.

Particular attention was paid to promising projects: pilot cooperation with Concrete Canvas and the construction of a plant in Chui region, a project to build a hydroelectric power station on Kokomeren River in Naryn region, as well as a partnership with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop a strategy for the use of critical minerals.

At year-end 2024, the UK became the largest importer of products from Kyrgyzstan among European countries. The effectiveness of the seasonal workers program was noted: more than 8,000 Kyrgyzstanis are already employed in the UK, while the annual quota is 17,000 people.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding the partnership and developing new forms of interaction.
