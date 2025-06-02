Number of divorces in Kyrgyzstan increases by almost six percent

Last year, compared to 2023, the number of divorces in Kyrgyzstan increased by 5.8 percent. The National Statistical Committee reported.

At least 12,662 divorces were registered in 2023, in 2024 the figure increased to 13,397. In the first five months of 2025, some 4,729 married couples divorced.

The number of weddings has also increased. If 44,776 marriages were registered in 2023, then in 2024 their number increased slightly — by 1.2 percent — to 45,321. In January-May of this year, 14,706 couples registered their marriage.

The National Statistical Committee explained that the indicator is affected by the seasonal factor, and an increase in the number of weddings is traditionally expected in the second half of the year.

In 2023, the Public Service Centers issued 146,511 birth certificates, in 2024 — 145,849, that is, 0.5 percent less. In the first five months of 2025 (January — May), 46,150 little Kyrgyzstanis were registered.

Registration of death is a sad but necessary procedure. In 2023, the Public Service Centers issued 30,889 death certificates. Last year, the figure was 32,455, which is 5.1 percent more. About 12,732 such documents were registered in January — May 2025.