14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

Child marriage legalized in Iraq: Permissible age for girls is 9 years old

Child marriage has been legalized in Iraq — new amendments lower the permissible age for girls to nine years old, CNN reports.

The amendments to the 1959 Personal Status Law introduced on January 21 give religious courts expanded powers in matters of marriage, divorce, and inheritance. According to supporters, the amendments are in line with Islamic principles and reduce the influence of the West on Iraqi culture.

Now clerics can make decisions based on their interpretations of the principles of Islamic law. For example, the dogmas of the Ja’fari Madhhab (one of the schools) allow girls to get married at the age of nine.

Human rights activists believe that the changes in the legislation will actually take away the right to childhood, and will also violate existing mechanisms for protecting women in divorce, guardianship, and inheritance.

The process of adopting the amendments has also been criticized. Along with them, three laws were put up for voting as a single block, the adoption of which was of interest to various political parties.

According to the UN, 28 percent of girls in Iraq get married before reaching adulthood. Marriages are concluded with the permission of parents and clergy, without official registration.
link: https://24.kg/english/317708/
views: 177
Print
Related
Fine of 10,000 soms proposed for nikah without state registration of marriage
Georgia and Kyrgyzstan have highest rates of child marriage in Eurasia
Employer takes away passports from Kyrgyz women in Iraq
More than 12,000 marriages break up in 2023 in Kyrgyzstan
Fire with casualties in Iraq: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences
41 Kyrgyzstanis kept in Iraqi prisons, two returned to homeland
Minor girl married off in Kochkor, relatives and husband convicted
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U-20) loses to Iraq
400 children, 200 women - citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in prisons in Iraq, Syria
79 children returned from Iraqi prisons to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
23 January, Thursday
14:02
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to...
13:58
Sadyr Japarov sends Nurdan Oruntaev to French Courchevel
12:49
No one followed her - Sadyr Japarov about Abdirasulova's departure from country
12:25
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev appointed new Mayor of Osh city
12:14
Child marriage legalized in Iraq: Permissible age for girls is 9 years old