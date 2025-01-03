Fine of 10,000 soms proposed for nikah without state registration of marriage

A fine of 100 calculated rates (10,000 soms) is proposed to be imposed on individuals for a religious wedding ceremony without state registration of marriage. The draft law submitted for public discussion says.

The supporting document specifies that the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child recommends banning all marriages without exception for persons under 18, including canceling the possibility of obtaining permission to marry at 17.

In order to implement this recommendation, the draft Family Code of the Kyrgyz Republic provides for the concept of «marriageable age», according to which marriage is concluded upon reaching 18 years old.

It is also proposed to prohibit religious marriages without state registration. Violation of this rule entails liability in accordance with the legislation on offenses.

The draft law «On the introduction of the Family Code and amendments to certain legislative acts in the field of family legislation in the Kyrgyz Republic» was developed by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan.