Kyrgyz garment companies showcase their products at exhibition in Moscow

The international exhibition on contract manufacturing for the light industry, BEE-TOGETHER.Ru, has been opened in Moscow. Thanks to the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, a national exposition has been organized with the participation of more than 60 garment and textile companies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kubanychbek Bokontaev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation, noted the high export potential of the republic’s textile industry and emphasized the importance of such platforms for promoting products to the Russian market.

Enterprises from the Kyrgyz Republic established a number of business contacts, and some concluded contracts for the supply of products. A preliminary agreement was also reached on the development of cooperation in the field of mentoring and acceleration programs to increase the competitiveness of Kyrgyzstan’s manufacturers.

Bee-Together is one of the leading specialized international exhibitions in Russia and the CIS in the field of light industry, connecting garment factories with potential customers—brands, retailers, and corporate clients.