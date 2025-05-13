New Pope speaks out in defense of freedom of speech and press

Pope Leo XIV has spoken out in defense of freedom of speech and press, Reuters reports.

The Pontiff addressed journalists who had arrived in Rome to cover his election. In his speech, he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for «seeking and broadcasting the truth.»

Pope Leo XIV urged media representatives to put an end to the polarizing «war of words» marked by partisan and ideological attacks, and to reject fanaticism and hatred.

He also called on journalists to use their words in the service of peace, to turn away from conflict, and to give a voice to the voiceless.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church expressed solidarity with journalists around the world who have been imprisoned for attempting to report the truth.

«The Church recognizes in these witnesses—those who report on war even at the cost of their lives—the courage of those who defend human dignity, justice, and the right to information, because only informed people can make free choices,» he said.

After his short speech, Pope Leo XIV greeted several journalists in the front rows, signed a few autographs, and posed for selfies.