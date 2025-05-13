11:20
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

New Pope speaks out in defense of freedom of speech and press

Pope Leo XIV has spoken out in defense of freedom of speech and press, Reuters reports.

The Pontiff addressed journalists who had arrived in Rome to cover his election. In his speech, he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for «seeking and broadcasting the truth.»

Pope Leo XIV urged media representatives to put an end to the polarizing «war of words» marked by partisan and ideological attacks, and to reject fanaticism and hatred.

He also called on journalists to use their words in the service of peace, to turn away from conflict, and to give a voice to the voiceless.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church expressed solidarity with journalists around the world who have been imprisoned for attempting to report the truth.

«The Church recognizes in these witnesses—those who report on war even at the cost of their lives—the courage of those who defend human dignity, justice, and the right to information, because only informed people can make free choices,» he said.

After his short speech, Pope Leo XIV greeted several journalists in the front rows, signed a few autographs, and posed for selfies.
link: https://24.kg/english/328811/
views: 99
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV on his election
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation takes part in farewell ceremony for Pope Francis
President expresses condolences to Vatican on passing of Pope Francis
Sadyr Japarov meets with the Vatican Secretary of State
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with Pope Francis
UN Committee concerned about pressure on journalists in Kyrgyzstan
Officials of Kyrgyzstan ignore World Press Freedom Day
World Press Freedom Day: Kyrgyzstan lives by notions of law— Madumarov
Media community: Authorities must be transparent and accountable
CPJ urges President Jeenbekov to reject bill on manipulating information
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
11:11
Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bishkek Exhibition of two artists “Tandem” to be opened in Bis...
10:58
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
10:53
President visits Friendship of Regions of Kyrgyzstan, Russia Park in Jalal-Abad
10:47
New Pope speaks out in defense of freedom of speech and press
10:37
Sadyr Japarov inspects new residential complexes, treatment facilities in Suzak