19:28
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV on his election

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has extended congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th head of the Roman Catholic Church.

«Your service as Pope is of great importance for strengthening international peace and justice, as well as for developing dialogue between world religions and promoting universal values.

The Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​the friendly relations established with the Vatican and expresses its readiness to continue cooperation based on the principles of mutual understanding, respect and the pursuit of peace.

I wish you good health, well-being and strength in serving humanity,» Sadyr Japarov’s telegram reads.

The newly elected Pope, 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost from the United States, was elected by the conclave on May 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/328547/
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s delegation takes part in farewell ceremony for Pope Francis
President expresses condolences to Vatican on passing of Pope Francis
Sadyr Japarov meets with the Vatican Secretary of State
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with Pope Francis
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek
9 May, Friday
18:52
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV on his election President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV...
15:06
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
14:56
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen participate in military parade in Moscow
13:21
Sea buckthorn plantation planted in At-Bashi by Japanese entrepreneurs
13:11
Victory Day events held in Naryn city