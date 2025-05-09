President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates new Pope Leo XIV on his election

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has extended congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th head of the Roman Catholic Church.

«Your service as Pope is of great importance for strengthening international peace and justice, as well as for developing dialogue between world religions and promoting universal values.

The Kyrgyz Republic highly values ​​the friendly relations established with the Vatican and expresses its readiness to continue cooperation based on the principles of mutual understanding, respect and the pursuit of peace.

I wish you good health, well-being and strength in serving humanity,» Sadyr Japarov’s telegram reads.

The newly elected Pope, 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost from the United States, was elected by the conclave on May 8.