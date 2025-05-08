17:41
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Mexico

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan died in Mexico. The issue of transporting the body to his homeland is being resolved. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic B.R. died in Mexico City. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was heart failure.

All necessary measures are being taken to ensure timely repatriation of the body to the Kyrgyz Republic and to provide assistance to the relatives of the deceased.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United States maintains constant communication with close relatives and keeps this issue under control.
link: https://24.kg/english/328467/
views: 154
Print
Related
First case of human infection with avian influenza A H5N2 detected in Mexico
Biden imposed temporary ban on asylum for illegal migrants from Mexico
Mexico elects its first female president
Cesar Barrios from Mexico about similarities between Bishkek and Mexico City
How Christian Ramirez found a piece of his homeland in Batken
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to President of Mexico
Almazbek Atambayev expresses condolences to heads of United States and Mexico
Uriel Castellanos: Kyrgyzstan is a country of surprises
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11 UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot fight set for May 11
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
8 May, Thursday
17:28
Judges of member countries of OTS to exchange experience Judges of member countries of OTS to exchange experienc...
16:09
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Mexico
15:58
National Oncology Center to start free consultations in Jalal-Abad region
15:43
Kazakhstan's wheat exports to Kyrgyzstan doubles
15:18
Victory Day military parade held in Bishkek