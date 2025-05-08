Citizen of Kyrgyzstan dies in Mexico

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan died in Mexico. The issue of transporting the body to his homeland is being resolved. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic B.R. died in Mexico City. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was heart failure.

All necessary measures are being taken to ensure timely repatriation of the body to the Kyrgyz Republic and to provide assistance to the relatives of the deceased.

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United States maintains constant communication with close relatives and keeps this issue under control.