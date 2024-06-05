Biden imposed temporary ban on asylum for illegal migrants from Mexico

The measures taken will facilitate the expulsion of those who do not have legal grounds to stay in the United States. Meduza reports, citing a statement published on the website of the White House on June 4.

The U.S. presidential administration said the ban, which took effect immediately, would not be in effect permanently. It will be introduced when «the southern border is congested,» as it is happening now.

The measures will be lifted if the number of migrants crossing the border is low enough for U.S. officials to «effectively manage migration operations,» the White House said.

As Reuters writes, citing an unnamed American official, the measures will be introduced if during the week an average of more than 2,500 detentions per day are registered at the border, and canceled when the number of detentions drops below 1,500 per day.

The official noted that the restrictions do not apply to children who cross the border unaccompanied by parents or guardians, as well as to victims of human trafficking and those who are in serious danger, including from a medical point of view.