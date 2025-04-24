16:36
Delphic Games 2025 to open in Bishkek

The official opening ceremony of the Bishkek Delphic Games 2025 will take place on April 26 at the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The vibrant cultural event will unite young artists, musicians and performers from all over Kyrgyzstan. The Games will be held from April 25 to April 30 and will bring together talented children and young people from 7 to 25 years old.

The organizers are the municipality, the Department of Culture of the Bishkek City Hall and the Delphic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The goals of the project are the development of the Delphic Games as the highest forum of the arts, preservation and popularization of national cultures, strengthening intercultural dialogue and promotion of the professional growth of young artists.

The Open Bishkek Delphic Games 2025 serve as a platform for creative self‑expression, discovery of new names in culture, and international cultural exchange.
