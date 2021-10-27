18:24
First State Innovation Center opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first State Innovation Center was opened in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of Kyrgyzpatent reported.

«Creation of such an infrastructure component harmoniously fits into our conceptual vision of the country’s innovation ecosystem. This is the first step. We cannot be satisfied with what has already been achieved. Innovative infrastructure should not be limited to the capital. I propose to create similar innovation centers in all regions by 2024. I am confident that the staff of Kyrgyzpatent will cope with this task,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov said at the opening ceremony.

He added that thematic meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers can also be held in the innovation center.

The Innovation Center was created at the premises of the State Patent and Technical Library under the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation (Kyrgyzpatent). For this, the library paper collection was digitized, and its users were provided with online access to the collection and patent literature. The vacated library premises were reequipped for the units of the center:

  • Fablab — a production laboratory for prototyping and proofing ideas;
  • Youth iLab — children’s laboratory;
  • Coworking area;
  • Conference room with modern equipment;
  • Meeting rooms;
  • Patent and technical fund.
