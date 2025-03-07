00:42
Kyrgyzstan’s Three Peaks project presented to Austrian companies

A meeting of representatives of Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise with Austrian companies specializing in technologies and infrastructure solutions for winter tourism took place in Bishkek. The press service of the state enterprise reported.

During the meeting, participants discussed the prospects for cooperation in implementation of the strategic Three Peaks ski cluster project. The Austrian side presented modern engineering solutions for resort infrastructure management, as well as the construction and operation of cable cars.

The Director of Kyrgyz Courchevel, Zharkynbek Maksutov, presented the project concept, emphasizing its importance for strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position as a key winter tourism hub in Central Asia.

Following the negotiations, both sides confirmed their interest in developing bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of continuing dialogue on joint tourism and recreation initiatives.

Representatives of the following companies participated in the negotiations: Doppelmayr/Garaventa Gruppe, Alpine Service GmbH, AVK GmbH, Axess AG, Demaclenko GmbH, Leitner GmbH, Solkav GmbH, Sunkid GmbH, TechnoAlpin Austria GmbH, and Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems AG.
