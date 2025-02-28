16:51
New Deputy Chairman of State Financial Intelligence Service appointed

Bakytbek Alisherov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Financial Intelligence Service of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

The order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev on February 25.

Bakytbek Alisherov took the place of Chyngyz Kenenbaev.

1999-2005 — Employee of the State Customs Inspectorate;

2005-2006 — Chief Coordinator at the International Cooperation Department of the State Customs Service, and then of the Department for Combating Smuggling, Drug Trafficking;

2006-2009 — Administrative assistant of the program «Export Control and Border Security»;

2010-2012 — Head of the International Cooperation Department of the State Customs Service;

2012-2017 — engaged in business;

2018-2021 — Director of the training center of the State Financial Intelligence Service;

2021-2022 — Advisor to the First Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Administration;

04.2022-06.2022 — Director of the 8th Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

07.2022-07.2023 — Head of the Secretariat of the Member (Minister) of the EEC Energy and Transport Board in Russia.

Bakytbek Alisherov is a Major of the Customs Service.
