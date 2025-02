Klippan Lady Open 2025 tournament was held in Sweden. The competition’s website says.

Manzura Zhusueva won a gold medal at the tournament among athletes under 17 years old (62 kg), defeating Sofia Schwarz from Germany in the final.

Asel Toksun kyzy (46 kg) and Albina Salymbekova (57 kg) won silver medals.

The team of Kyrgyzstan is in fourth place in the overall team standings.