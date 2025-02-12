12:00
Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opened in Nizhny Novgorod

The Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan was opened in Nizhny Novgorod on February 11. A representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry in the city, Sergei Malov, told at a press conference.

According to him, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation took part in the opening ceremony.

Sergei Malov also noted that Nizhny Novgorod is actively developing international relations. It recently acquired new sister cities in Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus.

Earlier, the head of the regional Ministry of International and Interregional Relations, Olga Guseva, told that Kyrgyzstan and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast have great potential for cooperation in the industrial sector, for example, in the field of advanced technologies and mechanical engineering, as well as in agriculture.

Recall, the office of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan will be headed by the head of the IT company Vadim Yun. He will become the seventh Honorary Consul in Nizhny Novgorod.
