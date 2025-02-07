09:40
New General Director of Electric Stations OJSC appointed

Kursantbek Omurbekov was appointed new General Director of Electric Stations OJSC. The company reported.

Previously, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Energy.

He graduated from the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, receiving a diploma in mechanical engineering in the specialty «Electric Stations».

He began his career in 2007 as an electrical fitter at the Kant substation of Severelectro OJSC. He worked as an electrical fitter for the repair of the main equipment at Kambar-Ata-2 substation, as a shift supervisor at the electromechanical shop of Toktogul cascade of hydropower plants, as a chief inspector for energy safety, and as the director of the energy supervision service under the Ministry of Energy.

In May 2024, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy.

The General Director of Electric Stations OJSC Salavat Sadyrakunov and his deputy Chyngyz Murzakmatov were dismissed from their positions at the end of January 2025.
