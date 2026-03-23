Founder of Ayu Holding voices accusations against Eldar Zhakypbekov

The founder of Ayu Holding, Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, has made accusations against the former head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Bishkek, Eldar Zhakypbekov. The text of the appeal was published on social media.

The businessman, who fled Kyrgyzstan and was arrested in absentia, claims that Eldar Zhakypbekov allegedly acted against him and his business on the orders of the former head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev. He also claims to have undergone five surgeries, a stroke, and heart problems in recent years.

According to him, after the revolution in Kyrgyzstan, his life changed completely. In a short period of time, he lost his business, health, and family, and was left alone in London.

«When you’re between life and death, you start to see everything differently,» Abdykerimov writes, lamenting that he spent 30 years building his business, providing jobs for thousands of people, only to have it all destroyed in less than three years.

The businessman also accused his inner circle of betrayal. While he was struggling to survive after surgeries, some began dividing and appropriating his property and valuables.

In September 2025, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) opened a criminal case against Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, the founder of Ayu Holding and former member of the Zhogorku Kenesh, for «financing organized crime groups.» Sharshenbek Abdykerimov fled Kyrgyzstan after the October 2020 events and has been on the international wanted list since.