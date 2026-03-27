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Head of Ayu Holding may return to Kyrgyzstan

People close to businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov say he may return to Kyrgyzstan. According to them, an announcement could be made once the situation surrounding his criminal prosecution stabilizes.

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Abdykerimov earlier stated on social media that he is currently staying in London under compulsion. He said that in recent years he has lost his business and assets and has undergone serious surgeries and health problems.

The founder of Ayu Holding was previously arrested in absentia and placed on a wanted list. According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), the investigation uncovered violations, including tax evasion and schemes involving affiliated companies. As a result, a number of the businessman’s assets, including major facilities, were transferred into state ownership. Their total value was estimated at more than 100 billion soms.

Earlier, former SCNS head Kamchybek Tashiev stated claims against the company’s activities, including issues related to tax payments and excise duties on alcoholic products.

In his public statements, Abdykerimov claims that the prosecution is subjective and linked to conflicts with former law enforcement leadership.

There has been no official confirmation so far regarding his possible return to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/367713/
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